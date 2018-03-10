Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nautilus, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Imperial Capital issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the year. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.64 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.75 price objective on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of Nautilus (NYSE NLS) opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.30, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nautilus has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 30,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 101,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $146,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $440,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

