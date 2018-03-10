Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,129 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $256,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17,741.10, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products. The Company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, which is engaged in the processing, marketing and sale of shelf-stable food products sold for the retail market and health and also consists of nutrition products, including Muscle Milk protein products.; Refrigerated Foods, which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, chicken and turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; Jennie-O Turkey Store (JOTS), which consists of the processing, marketing and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice and fresh product customers; and International & Other, which includes Hormel Foods International Corporation, which manufactures, markets and sells the Company products internationally.

