Analysts Anticipate Stericycle Inc (SRCL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a market cap of $5,520.00, a PE ratio of -52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $22,215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/analysts-anticipate-stericycle-inc-srcl-to-announce-1-07-eps.html.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.