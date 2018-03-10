Analysts Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simply Good Foods an industry rank of 224 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL ) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.63 and a P/E ratio of 697.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,342,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $5,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,353,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 378,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $3,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries, is engaged in developing, marketing and selling of branded nutritional foods and snacking products. The Company offers a range of products such as nutrition bars, ready to drink (RTD) shakes, snacks and confectionery products.

