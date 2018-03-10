Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) to Post $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE CFG) traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,875. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $22,036.84, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 481,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 805,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 589,684 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/analysts-anticipate-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg-to-post-0-75-eps.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.