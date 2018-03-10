Analysts Anticipate Altisource Residential Corp (RESI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.78 Million

Brokerages expect Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to report $33.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $41.16 million. Altisource Residential reported sales of $29.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Residential will report full year sales of $33.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.61 million to $184.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.61 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Residential.

Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Altisource Residential had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 196.93%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Altisource Residential’s revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Residential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Altisource Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Altisource Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Residential by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Residential (NYSE RESI) opened at $10.07 on Friday. Altisource Residential has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Altisource Residential Company Profile

Front Yard Residential Corporation, formerly Altisource Residential Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

