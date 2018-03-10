Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 668,762 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 309,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,705 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $294,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $1,185,484 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. MKM Partners set a $77.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Target Co. (NYSE TGT) opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $78.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

About Target

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

