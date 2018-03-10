Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 938,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,003 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 641.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3,505.09, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 50,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,637.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $169,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $974,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,845 shares of company stock worth $4,596,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

