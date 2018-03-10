Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 433,759 Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,884,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $527,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,956 shares of company stock worth $13,338,612 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) opened at $90.04 on Friday. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $11,690.00, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $956.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Scripps Networks Interactive’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Scripps Networks Interactive Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

