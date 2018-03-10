AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $33.84 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,615 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,876,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,303,000 after acquiring an additional 862,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,725,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,463 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,974,000 after acquiring an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) opened at $81.47 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $55.79 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26,070.00, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

