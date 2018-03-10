AMP Capital Investors Ltd Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,509 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,925,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $885,594,000 after buying an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $920,226,000 after buying an additional 1,185,447 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,612,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $814,875,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $595,716,000 after buying an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $356,298,000 after buying an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Co. (NYSE FDX) opened at $247.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $182.89 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,030.00, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,541 shares of company stock worth $13,692,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx to $318.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $236.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $247.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

