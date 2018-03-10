American National Insurance (ANAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ ANAT) traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559. The company has a market capitalization of $3,127.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.25. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $134.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. American National Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC raised its position in American National Insurance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American National Insurance by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in American National Insurance by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company is engaged in life insurance, annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The Company also offers limited health insurance. Its family of companies includes six life insurance companies, eight property and casualty insurance companies, and various non-insurance subsidiaries.

