American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,139.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after buying an additional 1,207,885 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 568,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 493,040 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,221,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 115,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR) opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,100.00, a PE ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.67. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $590,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Schulman sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $117,409.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,494.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,395 shares of company stock valued at $20,930,616 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/american-international-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-new-relic-inc-newr.html.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.