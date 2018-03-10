American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,107 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 825,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,612,000 after buying an additional 302,029 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,641,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after buying an additional 76,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,579,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7,600.00, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $56.73.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.61%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,482 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

