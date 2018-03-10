Amedisys (AMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $66.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the fourth quarter on a mixed note. At the Home Health and Hospice divisions, the company witnessed encouraging growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. We are also upbeat about the company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment. A favorable demographic trend and strategic acquisitions bode well for the company. Over the past three months, Amedisys has been outperforming the broader industry. However, escalating operating expenses and declining gross margin continue to raise concerns. Also, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns continue to pose challenges in the home health and hospice industry.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED ) opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,037.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amedisys by 337.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 474,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 674,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 41.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,671,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,547,000 after purchasing an additional 489,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amedisys by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,048,000 after purchasing an additional 339,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $8,417,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

