Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after buying an additional 764,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after buying an additional 554,990 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,368,995,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,796,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,005,838,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,492.93, for a total value of $2,985,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,929,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at $1,578.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $777,670.00, a P/E ratio of 344.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $833.50 and a one year high of $1,578.94.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.