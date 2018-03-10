Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. B. Riley raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $55,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $397,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,288 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group (UNM) opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,330.00, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

