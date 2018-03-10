Amalgamated Bank Has $1.62 Million Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) opened at $294.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,310.00, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.25. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $297.45.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

