Alyson M. Mount Sells 10,396 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) SVP Alyson M. Mount sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $816,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Entergy Co. (NYSE ETR) opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,857.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 156.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Entergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,368,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,941,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,798,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,176,000 after buying an additional 928,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,169,000 after buying an additional 1,935,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,847,000 after purchasing an additional 110,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,873,000 after purchasing an additional 567,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

