Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914,575 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Inc ( NYSE MO ) opened at $65.65 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124,346.38, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

