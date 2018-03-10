Altice USA (ATUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Altice USA have soared 7% outperforming the industry’s gain of 4% in the past three months. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in fourth-quarter 2017. Growth was witnessed across all major segments. The company continues to deploy fiber network in various international markets and ink different content and programming-related deals. It’s efforts to improve customer services, sales and marketing efficiencies through digitalization have paid-off with the increasing number of customers. However, Altice USA’s operation in a highly competitive, consumer and technology-driven market, which is highly dependent on rapidly changing businesses and consumer choices, remains a concern. Further, higher programming costs and other operating expenses are likely to affect margins going forward. Adverse foreign currency movements are also likely to hurt results.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS ) opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14,900.00 and a PE ratio of -16.98. Altice USA has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

