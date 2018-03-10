Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 445,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,217,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,666,000 after purchasing an additional 96,812 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,633,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $147.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In related news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $4,835,274.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $835,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $757,378.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

