Allstate Corp (ALL) Receives $98.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,950,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,673,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,169,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,264,000 after acquiring an additional 872,370 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,210,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,030,000 after acquiring an additional 769,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,047,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,963,000 after acquiring an additional 679,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL ) traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. 2,874,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,436.03, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

