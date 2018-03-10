Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,177,533 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177,533 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $87,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,266,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 1,352,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC ( NYSE:DLPH ) opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,330.00 and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC is a develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments is Products & Service Solutions (PSS). PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers.

