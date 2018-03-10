Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $93.63 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $93,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,020,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 47,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,746,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,616,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $58,600.00, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,764.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

