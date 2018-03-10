Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARLP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,290.00, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.15 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 245,133 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 412,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 58.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

