ALLETE (ALE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ALLETE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5059868098817 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ALLETE (ALE) opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3,470.61, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

