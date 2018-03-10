Alfred R. Berkeley III Sells 4,000 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $211,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 675,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,800. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4,433.05, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RealPage by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RealPage from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

