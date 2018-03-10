Alcoa Corp (AA) Receives $58.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8,980.00 and a PE ratio of 37.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.19). Alcoa had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William F. Oplinger sold 229,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $12,130,048.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,246.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tomas Mar Sigurdsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

