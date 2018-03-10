Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akorn were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Akorn by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 157,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Akorn during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Akorn by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Akorn by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 454,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 261,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Akorn, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,420.00, a PE ratio of -46.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder John N. Kapoor sold 13,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $445,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

AKRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Akorn Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

