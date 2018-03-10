Agilent Technologies (A) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 price objective on Agilent Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,638,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,351,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,059,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,837 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,970 shares of company stock worth $7,340,641.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

