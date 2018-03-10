Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,723 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of Citigroup Inc ( NYSE:C ) opened at $76.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,723 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/advisory-services-network-llc-buys-8723-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.