Advisor Group Inc. Sells 36,077 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Simply Money Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 1,103,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after buying an additional 257,852 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 451,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA GSLC) opened at $56.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $57.42.

