Advisor Group Inc. Buys 21,784 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $64,637,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 129,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 219,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $498,894.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,157.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.26 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46,380.00, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

