Admiral Group (ADM) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,078 ($28.71) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,723 ($23.80) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,801 ($24.88) to GBX 1,800 ($24.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($29.01) to GBX 2,045 ($28.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,887.82 ($26.08).

Shares of Admiral Group (LON ADM) traded up GBX 20.49 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,910.49 ($26.40). 442,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,023. The company has a market cap of $5,490.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,632.90. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,766 ($24.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,184 ($30.17).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $56.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of £32,868.60 ($45,411.16).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy within the United Kingdom.

