Adecco Group (AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Adecco Group (AHEXY) opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,699.78, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial sectors under the Adecco brand.

