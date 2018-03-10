Acxiom (ACXM) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACXM. Stephens increased their price target on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Acxiom alerts:

Shares of Acxiom (ACXM) opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,416.94, a P/E ratio of 264.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. Acxiom has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $31.73.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Acxiom will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acxiom by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 97,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/acxiom-acxm-rating-reiterated-by-william-blair.html.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.