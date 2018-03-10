Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ACHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.13, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.03. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 363,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

