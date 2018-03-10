Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Stake Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ XLRN) opened at $43.99 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

In other news, Director Jean George sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $3,756,009.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,521 shares of company stock worth $7,082,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

