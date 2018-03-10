Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,770 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc ( NASDAQ AXDX ) opened at $26.85 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 1,520.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $377,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,100 shares of company stock worth $1,130,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

