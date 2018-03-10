Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209,234 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 175.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN FAX) opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.51. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.50%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

