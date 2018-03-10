$642.69 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce sales of $642.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.70 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $614.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $642.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $686.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ HA) opened at $36.35 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

Hawaiian announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1,244.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 1,142,148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 772,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 191,969.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 677,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 385,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after buying an additional 253,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

