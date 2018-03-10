6,389 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Purchased by Granite Springs Asset Management LLC

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $151,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Numis Securities raised shares of Vodafone Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc ( NASDAQ:VOD ) opened at $29.04 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

