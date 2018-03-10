6,168 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 78,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Buckingham Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. ( NYSE:PHM ) opened at $30.04 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8,456.45, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

