5,000 Shares in SYSCO Co. (SYY) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 465.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 51.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Co. (SYY) opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $31,565.65, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $64.27.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $4,923,868.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,895 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

