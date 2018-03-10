4,720 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Celgene by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68,590.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celgene from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.22.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $877,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,989,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,416. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

