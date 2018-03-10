40,000 Shares in Walmart Inc (WMT) Purchased by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000. Walmart comprises 3.9% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,997,381,000 after buying an additional 440,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after buying an additional 5,608,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,909,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,979,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after buying an additional 2,637,516 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at $88.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $265,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

