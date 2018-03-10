35,199 Shares in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,199 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $212,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Schulman sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $117,409.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,365 shares in the company, valued at $80,494.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,395 shares of company stock worth $20,930,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

New Relic Inc (NYSE NEWR) opened at $74.46 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,194.14, a PE ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.67.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

