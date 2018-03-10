338,300 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 338,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $55,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 387,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,190. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp ( NASDAQ OCSL ) opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.32, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 95.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/338300-shares-in-oaktree-specialty-lending-corp-ocsl-purchased-by-arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership.html.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.