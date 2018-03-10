30,000 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,967.31, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green acquired 23,250 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $242,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Annaly Capital Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

